GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 468 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for 1.8% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.27% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $14,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 158.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.89. The company had a trading volume of 76,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,308. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $151.27 and a twelve month high of $209.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.41 and its 200-day moving average is $180.24.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

