Gladstone Land Corp (LAND) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Gladstone Land’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Gladstone Land has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Gladstone Land has a payout ratio of 120.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.52 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.9%.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND opened at $11.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.12. The company has a market cap of $239.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.79.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.16). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $8.36 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Land will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LAND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Land and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.