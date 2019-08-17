GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of GLNCY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.43. The stock had a trading volume of 288,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.34. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.86.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

