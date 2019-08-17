Gold Standard Ventures (NASDAQ:GSV) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Gold Standard Ventures (NASDAQ:GSV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

GSV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.91. 616,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,391. Gold Standard Ventures has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $1.86.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,769 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

