Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA)

Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) in a research note published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SLA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 307.90 ($4.02).

LON SLA opened at GBX 241.80 ($3.16) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 290.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 270.83. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.31. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1 year low of GBX 219.10 ($2.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 379.43 ($4.96).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Standard Life Aberdeen’s payout ratio is currently 0.79%.

In other news, insider Keith Skeoch sold 44,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.45), for a total value of £116,754 ($152,559.78). Also, insider Rod Paris sold 7,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.38), for a total transaction of £19,194.49 ($25,081.00). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,003,364.

About Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

