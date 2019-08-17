Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates CHF 59 Price Target for Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN)

Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 59 target price on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 61 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 58 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 57 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays set a CHF 52 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 52 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lafargeholcim has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 55.47.

Lafargeholcim has a one year low of CHF 50.40 and a one year high of CHF 60.

