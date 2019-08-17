Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Now Covered by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

GT has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Longbow Research upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.74 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

GT traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.71. 4,344,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,267,526. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $24.85.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.02%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 313.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 66,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 50,203 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 152,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 61,710 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 778,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 807,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,613,000 after buying an additional 151,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Recommended Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.