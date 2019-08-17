Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Trading Up 26.7%

Graphite One Inc (CVE:GPH)’s share price was up 26.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, approximately 144,665 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 737% from the average daily volume of 17,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64.

Graphite One Company Profile (CVE:GPH)

Graphite One Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of graphitic mineral properties in the United States. Its principal project is the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims totaling 9,583 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula of Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in March 2019.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.