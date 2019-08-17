GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Posts Earnings Results

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02), Morningstar.com reports. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 45.04%. The business had revenue of $40.05 million for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

NYSE GHG opened at $10.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.70. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $15.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 747.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.40 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

