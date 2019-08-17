Grisanti Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 128,583 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Grisanti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 128,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,297,000. Delta Air Lines makes up approximately 4.0% of Grisanti Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 24.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,730,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,200,000 after buying an additional 2,669,765 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $56,756,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,946,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,961,000 after buying an additional 850,291 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,124,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,331,000 after buying an additional 798,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $39,785,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $58.04. 4,112,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,755,198. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.08 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The company has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

In other news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 16,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $1,024,505.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,157,782.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $54,873.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at $308,051.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,288 shares of company stock worth $5,753,311. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. ValuEngine cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

