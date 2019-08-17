Grisanti Capital Management LLC Sells 1,108 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Grisanti Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH comprises approximately 1.3% of Grisanti Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Grisanti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Spectrum Management Group Inc. boosted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.0% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 14,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 127,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 36.8% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the second quarter worth about $1,081,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 46.4% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin bought 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,075,479.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,631,462.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,200 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $150,228.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,307.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCI. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday. New Street Research lowered shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,625,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,102. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $103.21 and a 12 month high of $143.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.33.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.85). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is presently 82.12%.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

