Grisanti Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Grisanti Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,555 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial accounts for 2.3% of Grisanti Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Grisanti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 163.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 68.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,602,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.13. The stock has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $106.64.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.22%.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $108.00 price objective on Prudential Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley cut Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.59.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

