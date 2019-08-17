GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned GSX Techedu an industry rank of 147 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

GSX traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $13.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,005,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,213. GSX Techedu has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,875,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,395,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,026,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,488,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,711,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

