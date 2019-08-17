Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 2,909 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hall Laurie J Trustee reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.8% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $434,000. Harvey Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 106,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,746,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $566,000. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price objective on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.35.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $131.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.26. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.53 and a 12-month high of $135.24. The company has a market capitalization of $180.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

