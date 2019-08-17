Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

HMSNF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hammerson from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Hammerson alerts:

HMSNF remained flat at $$2.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.00. Hammerson has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $6.19.

Hammerson Company Profile

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.