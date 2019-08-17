Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Issues Earnings Results

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $13.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 million. Harrow Health had a net margin of 51.32% and a return on equity of 57.69%.

Shares of HROW stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.06. Harrow Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Harrow Health from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

In other news, Director Robert J. Kammer sold 6,500 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $51,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Kammer sold 10,000 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $57,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $154,000 in the last 90 days. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.

