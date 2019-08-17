Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) CFO Peter Francis Minan Purchases 1,350 Shares

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) CFO Peter Francis Minan purchased 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,042.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Peter Francis Minan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harsco alerts:

On Friday, August 2nd, Peter Francis Minan purchased 2,250 shares of Harsco stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.08 per share, for a total transaction of $47,430.00.

Shares of NYSE:HSC traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.72. 1,338,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,457. Harsco Co. has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.16). Harsco had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $350.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Harsco’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Harsco by 1.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Harsco by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Harsco by 7.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Harsco by 0.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 70,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Harsco by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Harsco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Harsco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Harsco from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.