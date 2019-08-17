Hashgard Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.73 Million (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. During the last week, Hashgard has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and $174,046.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hashgard token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00269062 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.50 or 0.01294419 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00023335 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00094646 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Hashgard Token Profile

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,583,225,615 tokens. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard1. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard.

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

