Hawkstone Mining Ltd (ASX:HWK) Insider Barnaby Egerton-Warburton Buys 1,000,000 Shares

Hawkstone Mining Ltd (ASX:HWK) insider Barnaby Egerton-Warburton purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$15,000.00 ($10,638.30).

Shares of ASX HWK remained flat at $A$0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday. 4,322,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,507. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.02. The company has a market cap of $7.41 million and a PE ratio of -0.43. Hawkstone Mining Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.04 ($0.03).

Hawkstone Mining Company Profile

Hawkstone Mining Limited operates as a mineral exploration and development company in South Africa. The company primarily explores for coal and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Kangwane South anthracite project located in the Mpumalanga; and Big Sandy and Lordsburg lithium project located in the Arizona, the United States.

