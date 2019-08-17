HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“Our price target of $18/share is based on an equally-weighted composite of: (a) $18.0/share, as a 25x multiple of taxed and diluted $7.63 discounted back to FY19 at 30% (in line with the expected PE multiple and discount rate of an early development-stage biotechnology company); and (b) an NPV of $17.5/share (discounted cash flow analysis using a 18.0% discount rate and 2.0% growth rate, in line with the expected discount and growth parameters of an early development-stage biotechnology company).”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UMRX. ValuEngine raised shares of Unum Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Unum Therapeutics to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.40.

Shares of UMRX opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average is $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Unum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $16.72.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million. Unum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.49% and a negative return on equity of 75.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Therapeutics will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Unum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Unum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Therapeutics by 134.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 18,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Unum Therapeutics by 251.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 33,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. 47.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Therapeutics Company Profile

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

