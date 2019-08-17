HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Shares Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the first quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of HD Supply by 610.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HD Supply by 36.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HD Supply by 781.1% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC increased its position in shares of HD Supply by 94.3% in the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other HD Supply news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 733,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $29,903,859.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

HDS opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.13. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 43.10%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HDS. BidaskClub raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Longbow Research raised shares of HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of HD Supply from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HD Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

