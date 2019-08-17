Head to Head Contrast: BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) vs. Latitude 360 (NASDAQ:LATX)

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) and Latitude 360 (OTCMKTS:LATX) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BMC Stock and Latitude 360’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BMC Stock 3.31% 14.38% 7.49% Latitude 360 N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BMC Stock and Latitude 360’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BMC Stock $3.68 billion 0.46 $119.74 million $1.86 13.53 Latitude 360 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BMC Stock has higher revenue and earnings than Latitude 360.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.3% of BMC Stock shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of BMC Stock shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of Latitude 360 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BMC Stock and Latitude 360, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BMC Stock 0 8 3 0 2.27 Latitude 360 0 0 0 0 N/A

BMC Stock currently has a consensus target price of $22.55, suggesting a potential downside of 10.39%. Given BMC Stock’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BMC Stock is more favorable than Latitude 360.

Summary

BMC Stock beats Latitude 360 on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products. The company also sells other building products and services that consist of hardware, wood boards, gypsum, insulation, roofing, siding, and flooring; and offers design, product specification, installation, and installation management services. It primarily serves large-scale production homebuilders, custom homebuilders, single and multi-family builders, and professional repair and remodeling contractors. The company provides its products through a network of suppliers. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Latitude 360 Company Profile

Latitude 360, Inc. operates as a casual dining restaurant/entertainment company in the United States. The company plans, develops, constructs, and operates restaurant/entertainment venues. Its restaurant/entertainment venues feature a grille and bar; luxury bowling lanes; a dine-in movie theater with home theater-style seating; game room; a dine-in live performance theater; a HD sports theater; a bar with a dance floor and stage for the DJs and regional bands every weekend; and a luxury boutique cigar lounge. The company operates three restaurant/entertainment venues in Jacksonville, Florida, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Indianapolis, Indiana. Its restaurant/entertainment venues serve consumers and corporate clients. The company is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. On January 10, 2017, an involuntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 was filed against Latitude 360, Inc. in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Florida. On February 7, 2017, the involuntary petition was approved by the Court.

