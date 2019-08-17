Head to Head Review: FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) versus eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN)

FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) and eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.0% of FORESIGHT AUTON/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of eGain shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.6% of eGain shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

FORESIGHT AUTON/S has a beta of 3.35, suggesting that its share price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eGain has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for FORESIGHT AUTON/S and eGain, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FORESIGHT AUTON/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 eGain 0 1 1 0 2.50

FORESIGHT AUTON/S presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 392.96%. eGain has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.44%. Given FORESIGHT AUTON/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FORESIGHT AUTON/S is more favorable than eGain.

Profitability

This table compares FORESIGHT AUTON/S and eGain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FORESIGHT AUTON/S N/A -57.96% -53.71% eGain 5.25% 225.04% 8.47%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FORESIGHT AUTON/S and eGain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FORESIGHT AUTON/S N/A N/A -$14.66 million N/A N/A eGain $61.31 million 3.50 -$1.99 million N/A N/A

eGain has higher revenue and earnings than FORESIGHT AUTON/S.

Summary

eGain beats FORESIGHT AUTON/S on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FORESIGHT AUTON/S

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes stereo/quad-camera vision systems and V2X cellular-based solutions for the automotive industry in Israel. It develops advanced driver assistance systems for accident prevention, which are designed to provide real-time information about a vehicle's surroundings while in motion. The company was formerly known as Asia Development (A.D.B.M.) Ltd. and changed its name to Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. in 2016. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors. The company's suite includes various applications for digital interaction, knowledge management, and AI-based process guidance. It also provides integrated analytics for contact centers and digital properties to measure, manage, and optimize resources. In addition, the company offers subscription services and customer support services; consulting services, including implementation, custom solution development, and systems integration services; and education services, such as training programs, as well as online tutorial modules. It serves customers in various industry sectors, including the healthcare, retail, telecommunications, financial services, insurance, outsourced services, technology, utilities, government, manufacturing, and consumer electronics industries. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

