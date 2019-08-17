Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.70 Million

Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) will post $116.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $117.90 million and the lowest is $114.92 million. Healthcare Realty Trust reported sales of $113.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year sales of $463.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $456.31 million to $468.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $483.37 million, with estimates ranging from $468.12 million to $498.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Healthcare Realty Trust.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $116.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.50 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on HR. ValuEngine downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “mkt perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.07. 798,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.35. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $26.98 and a 1 year high of $33.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 76.43%.

In other news, insider John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 13,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $419,574.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,758.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 71.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Realty Trust (HR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.