Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) was down 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $62.69 and last traded at $61.97, approximately 22,446 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 874,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.19.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HQY shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America raised Healthequity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthequity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Healthequity and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthequity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.92.

The company has a current ratio of 15.60, a quick ratio of 15.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 66.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.34.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $87.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.98 million. Healthequity had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 30.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthequity Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Healthequity news, CEO Jon Kessler purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 442,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,987,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $272,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,369,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,780,851 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthequity during the first quarter valued at about $128,524,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthequity by 13.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,268,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,373,000 after purchasing an additional 840,177 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Healthequity by 76.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,162,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,010,000 after purchasing an additional 504,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Healthequity during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,950,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthequity during the second quarter valued at about $30,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

