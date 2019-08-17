HedgeTrade Price Down 6.2% This Week (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $235.17 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00007966 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006869 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001019 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000708 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00072957 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,393,355 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

