Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €100.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HEN3. Royal Bank of Canada set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €93.66 ($108.91).

HEN3 stock opened at €85.96 ($99.95) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €89.67 and its 200-day moving average price is €87.82. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

