Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €82.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €91.00 ($105.81) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €96.00 ($111.63) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($112.79) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.50 ($100.58) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €93.66 ($108.91).

Get Henkel AG & Co KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €85.96 ($99.95) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($150.76). The business’s 50 day moving average is €89.67 and its 200 day moving average is €87.82.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.