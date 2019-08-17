HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Shares Gap Down to $4.59

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.39, but opened at $4.59. HEXO shares last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 145,104 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HEXO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Desjardins started coverage on HEXO in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.17 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered HEXO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America set a $10.00 price objective on HEXO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HEXO in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.72.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000.

About HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO)

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

