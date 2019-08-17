Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.12% of The Ensign Group worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 59.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

In other The Ensign Group news, insider Spencer Burton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $46,151.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,895,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,479 shares of company stock valued at $358,200 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $51.78. 138,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,462. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.69 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.95.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $575.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.61%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

