Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,384,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,282,000 shares during the period. B2Gold comprises about 1.0% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of B2Gold worth $10,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in B2Gold by 2.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,587,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,889,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in B2Gold during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $22,849,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. boosted its position in B2Gold by 19.8% during the first quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 43,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in B2Gold by 10.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,250,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 219,290 shares during the period.

Shares of BTG stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.59. 9,008,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,066,378. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $4.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $267.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.40 million.

BTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

