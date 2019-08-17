Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $14.99 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,770 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 87,570 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce makes up 1.5% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $14,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CM. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,910,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,099,327,000 after buying an additional 1,881,024 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 105.6% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,565,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,712,000 after buying an additional 804,140 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 43.2% during the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,655,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,304,000 after buying an additional 801,058 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth about $66,073,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 478.2% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,803,000 after buying an additional 536,357 shares during the last quarter. 45.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CM traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.65. 354,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,281. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $72.96 and a one year high of $96.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.94 and a 200 day moving average of $80.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The bank reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.75. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.33%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Desjardins cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

