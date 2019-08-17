Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $2.92 Million Position in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 331.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Argo Group were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Argo Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Argo Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Argo Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Argo Group by 69.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Argo Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Argo Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair cut Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $74.12 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.24.

NASDAQ:ARGO traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $67.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,315. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.38. Argo Group has a one year low of $58.42 and a one year high of $78.57.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $476.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.43 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%.

In other Argo Group news, insider Kevin James Rehnberg sold 6,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $457,897.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jay Stanley Bullock sold 14,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $1,004,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,275 shares of company stock worth $1,551,241 in the last 90 days.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.