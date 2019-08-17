Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $72.81

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.81 and traded as low as $68.29. Hitachi shares last traded at $68.29, with a volume of 8,849 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Hitachi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.60.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $18.82 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Hitachi, Ltd. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hitachi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HTHIY)

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information and telecommunication systems, social infrastructure and industrial systems, electronic systems and equipment, construction machinery, high functional materials and components, automotive systems, smart life and ecofriendly systems, other products, and financial services in Japan and internationally.

