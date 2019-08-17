Holderness Investments Co. Acquires 4,549 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 82.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Friedenthal Financial grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.11. 659,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,234. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $55.87 and a 52 week high of $72.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.62.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

