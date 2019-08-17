Holderness Investments Co. Acquires Shares of 2,596 Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,596 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.99. 10,817,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,421,339. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $115.49. The stock has a market cap of $303.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,322,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $134,930,451.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,347,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,580,022.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $327,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,388,531.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,918,191 shares of company stock valued at $405,136,249. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “positive” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.68.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

