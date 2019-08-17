Holderness Investments Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Holderness Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.4% of Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 38,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,444,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,245,566,000 after purchasing an additional 478,988 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.08.

In other Honeywell International news, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $1,180,156.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 75,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,467,006.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total value of $847,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,149 shares of company stock worth $3,189,497. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON traded up $2.76 on Friday, hitting $165.03. 1,729,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,950. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.48 and a twelve month high of $178.47.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 40.95%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

