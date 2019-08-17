Holderness Investments Co. Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,305,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,295,000 after buying an additional 183,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,561,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528,987 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 928,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,958,000 after acquiring an additional 55,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power INC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 29,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.10.

In other news, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $488,058.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,039. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lisa Chang bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $26,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,051.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 318,761 shares of company stock valued at $16,182,125. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.41. The stock had a trading volume of 13,804,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,697,970. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $226.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.48. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $44.25 and a twelve month high of $54.82.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.