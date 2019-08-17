Holderness Investments Co. Has $596,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,137,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,660. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $90.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.80.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

