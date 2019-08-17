Holderness Investments Co. Reduces Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Holderness Investments Co. cut its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,379,210 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $534,896,000 after purchasing an additional 99,528 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 179.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,770,291 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $272,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,598 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 48.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,221,596 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $183,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,071 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,985,605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $227,115,000 after purchasing an additional 320,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,659,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $151,685,000 after purchasing an additional 416,097 shares during the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.93.

In other QUALCOMM news, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $103,992.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,518.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of QCOM traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.28. The company had a trading volume of 10,090,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,652,962. The stock has a market cap of $86.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.44. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.74%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.