Holderness Investments Co. Sells 215 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Holderness Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,035 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Netflix by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 692,107 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $185,212,000 after buying an additional 48,349 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,227.0% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 13,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 12,098 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 742.1% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,437 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bradford L. Smith purchased 6,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $308.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,876.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,483.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.88, for a total value of $20,030,596.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,030,596.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,862 shares of company stock worth $56,966,404. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded up $7.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $302.80. 6,493,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,685,017. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.23 and a twelve month high of $386.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Netflix from $460.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.47.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

