Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) is Wright Investors Service Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 2.3% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.0% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $83,529,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,393 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.0% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 74.7% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HD traded up $1.86 on Friday, hitting $203.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,983,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,796. The stock has a market cap of $221.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.76. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $219.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 6,597.69%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $4,981,602.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,227,090.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total transaction of $2,512,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,575 shares in the company, valued at $12,482,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,522 shares of company stock worth $16,156,831. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush set a $190.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.12.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

