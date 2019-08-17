Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Benin Management CORP grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,591 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.65. 3,983,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,081,796. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.76. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $219.30. The firm has a market cap of $221.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 6,597.69%. The firm had revenue of $26.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Gabelli cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.12.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $4,981,602.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,227,090.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total transaction of $1,652,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,333.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,522 shares of company stock valued at $16,156,831. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.