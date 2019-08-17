Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) Director Steven Koh Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) Director Steven Koh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $135,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,537.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.60. The company had a trading volume of 321,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.88. Hope Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $17.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $129.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

HOPE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 107.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,206,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,822,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,007,000 after purchasing an additional 44,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 22.8% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

