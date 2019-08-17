Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Hudson’s Bay Co (TSE:HBC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $9.35. Hudson’s Bay shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 79,873 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HBC. TD Securities increased their target price on Hudson’s Bay from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on Hudson’s Bay from C$9.45 to C$10.75 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. National Bank Financial cut Hudson’s Bay from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$9.45 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Hudson’s Bay from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 382.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 32.57.

Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported C($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.56) by C($0.31). The firm had revenue of C$2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.11 billion. Equities analysts expect that Hudson’s Bay Co will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudson’s Bay Company Profile (TSE:HBC)

Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada and the United States. Its stores offers fashion apparels, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Home Outfitters, Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO, and Sportarena names.

