Hydro Protocol (HOT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $54,229.00

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, DDEX, Ethfinex and OKEx. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $4.69 million and approximately $54,229.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $519.46 or 0.05061578 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00047681 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000169 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000938 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol.

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OKEx, Bgogo, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

