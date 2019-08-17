Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) Receives €8.53 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €8.53 ($9.91).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IBE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.80 ($10.23) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.90 ($11.51) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. HSBC set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.45 ($8.66) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Iberdrola has a 52 week low of €5.87 ($6.83) and a 52 week high of €7.30 ($8.49).

Iberdrola Company Profile

