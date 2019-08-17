ICE ROCK MINING 1-Day Volume Tops $80,952.00 (ROCK2)

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last seven days, ICE ROCK MINING has traded down 33.6% against the US dollar. One ICE ROCK MINING token can currently be bought for about $0.0809 or 0.00000792 BTC on popular exchanges. ICE ROCK MINING has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $80,952.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ICE ROCK MINING alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00269367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.44 or 0.01288194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00023414 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00094434 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000434 BTC.

ICE ROCK MINING Token Profile

ICE ROCK MINING was first traded on October 9th, 2017. ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 tokens. ICE ROCK MINING’s official website is icerockmining.io. ICE ROCK MINING’s official message board is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov. ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ICE ROCK MINING Token Trading

ICE ROCK MINING can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICE ROCK MINING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICE ROCK MINING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICE ROCK MINING using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICE ROCK MINING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICE ROCK MINING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.