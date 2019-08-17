Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.08 Million

Equities analysts predict that Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) will announce $150.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $150.30 million. Ichor reported sales of $175.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full year sales of $589.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $579.00 million to $610.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $724.00 million, with estimates ranging from $660.00 million to $800.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $139.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.31 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ICHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Ichor in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $25.00 price target on shares of Ichor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Ichor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ichor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

NASDAQ ICHR traded up $0.82 on Monday, hitting $21.40. 195,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,231. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.88. The company has a market cap of $463.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Ichor has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $27.12.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ichor by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,453,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,639,000 after purchasing an additional 180,814 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ichor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,055,000 after purchasing an additional 33,298 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Ichor by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 646,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,608,000 after purchasing an additional 112,532 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Ichor by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 513,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 324,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Ichor by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 277,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 126,508 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

