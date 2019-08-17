Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Acquires New Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 1,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Hubbell by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUBB. Morgan Stanley set a $138.00 price objective on Hubbell and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.20.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded up $2.99 on Friday, hitting $126.08. 149,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,643. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.36 and its 200 day moving average is $122.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.48. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $137.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.09%.

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.77 per share, with a total value of $62,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,578 shares in the company, valued at $953,085.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.41, for a total value of $254,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,629.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

